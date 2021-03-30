Mick Fleetwood Dreams of Holding Special Concert Series With All Fleetwood Mac Members

Facebook

The rock band co-founder makes the confession about revisiting every incarnation of his group line-up weeks after revealing he has reconciled with former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham.

Veteran rocker Mick Fleetwood dreams of one day bringing together every member of Fleetwood Mac, past and present, for a big reunion tour.

The “Landslide” hitmakers have undergone a series of line-up changes over the years, and the music icon would love to revisit every incarnation of the group for a special concert series.

Asked who will be joining him on the road for the next Fleetwood Mac tour, he told the Los Angeles Times, “I hope the whole f**king lot of them! I’m not done. And if I can get John McVie off his boat, he’s not done either!”

“My English pipe dream, sitting on top of a mushroom, would be that everyone who’s ever played in Fleetwood Mac would be welcome,” Mick shared. “That’s what would drive me, because this is all about a collective.”

Mick’s comments emerge weeks after revealing he has reconciled with his friend and former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham, who was dumped by the band in 2018.

“I’ve really enjoyed being re-connected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open,” he shared. “And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were.”

And when asked if he thinks Lindsey could rejoin the group, Mick added, “Strange things can happen. I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family. Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [early ’70s] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten.”

“Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten [sic].”

“My vision of things happening in the future is really far-reaching. Would I love to think that [a reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed, and also respect the people who are in the band, Neil Finn and Michael Campbell.”