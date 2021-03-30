Michigan vs. UCLA live score, updates, highlights from March Madness Elite Eight game

The two teams vying for the final spot in the 2021 Final Four could not have had different paths to their Elite Eight matchup on Tuesday.

Michigan has looked the part of dominant 1 seed, withstanding the loss of Isaiah Livers with excellent play from Hunter Dickinson, Franz Wagner and more to beat their NCAA Tournament opponents — Texas Southern, LSU and Florida State — by an average of 14 points per game. Then there’s UCLA, playing its fifth game in nearly two weeks and looking to become just the second-ever First Four team to make it to the Final Four.

The Bruins’ improbable March Madness run has been fueled by excellent play by sophomore guards Jaime Jaquez (16.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.3 spg, 1.0 bpg) and Johnny Juzang (20 ppg, four apg), but they have five starters who have averaged at least 10 points per game this season.

Hunter Dickinson and Franz Wagner, 7-1 and 6-9, respectively, have been the driving force for the Wolverines’ run to the Elite Eight. Dickinson has averaged 14 ppg, seven rpg and two bpg) while Wagner has put up 12.3 ppg and 8.7 rpg per game. Brandon Johns Jr., Chaundee Brown and Austin Davis have all stepped up without Livers, as well.

All times Eastern

First half

10:11 p.m.: Michigan leads 8-4 at the second media timeout. Not exactly scoring like Gonzaga out there.

10:09 p.m.: Both teams have three turnovers and are shooting less than 50 percent roughly seven minutes into this game. Michigan leads 6-4 but it’s ugly early.

10:02 p.m.: And there’s Johnny Juzang with the jumper to get UCLA on the board and tie it at 2-2. Both teams looking a little rusty shooting the ball in the opening minutes.

9:59 p.m.: Michigan’s Brandon Johns Jr. gets the steal and scores on the fastbreak to start the scoring at 2-0 Wolverines.

