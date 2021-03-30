Mets owner weighs in on Francisco Lindor contract talks

The latest update on contract discussions between four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets heading into Thursday’s Lindor-announced deadline for such negotiations is that there doesn’t appear to be much of an update.

As SNY has noted, Lindor’s camp rejected an offer of 10 years and $325 million and countered with a 12-year deal worth $385 million. The Mets reportedly balked at that proposal, but SNY’s Andy Martino tweeted the two sides were “brainstorming” on ways to come together before Thursday’s Opening Day festivities.