Mets owner weighs in on Francisco Lindor contract talks

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
1

The latest update on contract discussions between four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets heading into Thursday’s Lindor-announced deadline for such negotiations is that there doesn’t appear to be much of an update. 

As SNY has noted, Lindor’s camp rejected an offer of 10 years and $325 million and countered with a 12-year deal worth $385 million. The Mets reportedly balked at that proposal, but SNY’s Andy Martino tweeted the two sides were “brainstorming” on ways to come together before Thursday’s Opening Day festivities.

