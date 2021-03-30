Mets’ Alonso on Lindor: ‘I hope they pay him $400 million’

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and shortstop Francisco Lindor have only been teammates for about two-and-a-half months since Lindor joined the Mets from the Cleveland Indians via a blockbuster January trade. With Lindor set to hit free agency after the upcoming season and maintaining that he won’t negotiate past Thursday’s Opening Day deadline, Alonso made it clear when speaking with reporters on Tuesday that he thinks the Mets should pay the four-time All-Star the big bucks.

“I hope they pay him $400 million. He’s worth every penny,” Alonso said while offering high praise for Lindor: