Meghan Markle’s Father Delivers Letter for Oprah Winfrey in Hopes for an Exclusive Interview

Thomas Markle is photographed handing an envelope containing letter to a masked security guard during his unannounced visit at the TV personality’s Montecito mansion.

Meghan Markle‘s estranged father seemingly wants to secure his own exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to a new report, Thomas Markle showed up unannounced at the TV personality’s Montecito mansion and brought a letter with him.

In pictures that were obtained by The Sun, Thomas was seen handing an envelope to a masked security guard. It was said that he offered himself up for an exclusive sit-down with the media mogul.

“This was not a note to Meghan and Harry, it was meant for Oprah,” an informant claimed to the paper. “Thomas watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say,” the source continued.

Meghan previously addressed her issue with her father after he was accused of staging photos for the paparazzi in 2018, ahead of Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding. “For over a year the U.K. tabloids were trying to find my dad, offering people so much money to find his address … you’re talking about someone’s father,” the Duchess of Sussex said in an unaired portion of the bombshell interview. “We called my dad, and we asked him, and he said, ‘No. Absolutely not.’ ”

“I said, ‘I just need you to tell me. And if you tell me the truth, we can help.’ And he wasn’t able to do that. And that, for me, has really resonated, especially now as a mother,” she added.

The expecting Duchess then compared him to her mother Doria Ragland who has remained silent ever since Meghan started dating Harry. “You’ve never heard her say a word,” she said. “She’s remained in silent dignity for four years, watching me go through this.”