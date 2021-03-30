Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Plan Home Birth for Their Second Child Together

WENN/John Rainford

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously announced the gender of their second child during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing that their second child is a girl.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning a home birth for their second child together. According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex will give birth at their $14.5 million Montecito estate.

In addition to that, it is said that Meghan and Harry’s soon-to-be-born daughter will be the first-ever royal to be born in the U.S. The source also mentioned that Meghan initially wanted to have a home birth at Frogmore Cottage when she was pregnant with her son Archie. However, the Duchess was taken to London’s private Portland hospital when Archie was a week overdue. With her husband by her side, the “Suits” alum gave birth in the early hours on May 6, 2019.

“Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans,” the insider added. “In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely.”

“But she has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl,” the source continued.

Meghan and Prince Harry announced the gender of their second child during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. “A girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great,” Harry told the TV host.

In other news, the couple made a surprise appearance during a Zoom mentoring session with a teenage girl to celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. The pair encouraged others to “unleash a groundswell of real acts of compassion.”

“She had this moment of surprise and excitement when she got on the phone with the Duke and Duchess,” L.A. Works Executive Director Deborah Brutchey told PEOPLE of the surprise gift. “She knew of them, she knew a lot – she had been following Meghan’s story quite a bit, so she was very excited that she had the opportunity to speak with them.”

“It was really significant for her because they saw her potential in a few short minutes, which actually really undid some damage that had been previously caused by a former teacher’s doubt,” she went on to say. “It was just amazing how they were able to connect and how their compassion, in just a short conversation, really made an impact and is going to forever inspire her.”