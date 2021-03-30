Marathon only mining ‘fully compliant’ Bitcoin transactions By Cointelegraph

The blacklist: Marathon only mining ‘fully compliant’ Bitcoin transactions
Major U.S.-based mining firm Marathon Digital Holdings has announced the launch of what it describes as the first North American mining pool that is “fully compliant with U.S. regulations.”
According to a March 30 announcement, the pool adheres to U.S. anti-money laundering guidelines and rules set out by the Office of Foreign Asset Control, or OFAC. Marathon will ensure the transactions processed by its pool meet regulatory standards by using technology exclusively licensed by DMG Blockchain allowing transfers to be filtered.
