Major U.S. airlines commit to carbon neutrality by 2050, trade body says By Reuters



© Reuters. American Airlines jets sit at gates at Washington’s Reagan National airport in Washington



(Reuters) – Airlines for America, a group representing major U.S. airlines, said on Tuesday it is committed to working with the aviation industry and the government to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The trade group said it intends to work towards a rapid expansion of the production and deployment of commercially viable sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to make 2 billion gallons of SAF available to U.S. aircraft operators in 2030.

Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines (NASDAQ:), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:), United Airlines and others, had told Reuters previously it has been in contact with the Biden administration’s climate change officials to discuss expanding the sustainable aviation fuel market.