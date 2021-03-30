Lululemon Athletica Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com



Lululemon Athletica Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



Investing.com – Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Lululemon Athletica announced earnings per share of $2.58 on revenue of $1.73B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.49 on revenue of $1.66B.

Lululemon Athletica shares are down 8.94% from the beginning of the year, still down 20.74% from its 52 week high of $399.88 set on September 2, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 0.06% from the start of the year.

Lululemon Athletica follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Lululemon Athletica’s report follows an earnings missed by Duluth Holdings Inc on March 18, who reported EPS of $0.67 on revenue of $255.96M, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7233 on revenue of $274.07M.

Pinduoduo had beat expectations on March 17 with first quarter EPS of $-0.15 on revenue of $26.55B, compared to forecast for EPS of $-0.2543 on revenue of $19.12B.

