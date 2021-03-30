London Local Food Stall Now Accepts Cardano By CoinQuora



London Local Food Stall Now Accepts Cardano



Kingston London local food stall now accepts (ADA).

ADA shows huge cryptocurrency adoption.

A local food stall in Kingston, London, has started accepting Cardano (ADA) as a means of payment, as per the trending post shared on r/Cardano by ZizouCoin.

Of note, the food stall used (BTC) and (ETH) as a means of payment for quite a long time. Along with these cryptocurrencies, the food stall has now decided to add ADA to its payment options.

Cardano (ADA) Shows Mass Adoption

With the ever-growing cryptocurrency adoption, Cardano (ADA) is the 5th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. In addition, the crypto is recently listed on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro. As a result, ADA reached its new all-time high (ATH) price at $1.48 on March 18, according to…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

