Lizzo’s TikTok On Fake Doctors And Body-Shaming

“What if this is just my body?”
The musician recently posted a TikTok addressing body-shaming with the caption “From one fat girl to y’all. With love 😘.”
“I just wanted to say, I’ve seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can’t seem to lose weight,” she began.
“I think these kinds of videos are important, whether they intend to lose weight or don’t want to lose weight, just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different.”
Lizzo also spoke out against “fake doctors” who criticize people who post the videos she mentioned.
“What really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying, ‘Oh, you have this,’ or ‘You might have this condition,'” she said. “No. What if I’m just fat? What if this is just my body?”
“Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack. You know what I mean?”
Lizzo concluded by reminding everyone that “your body is YOUR body. Nobody’s got your body. So enjoy that bitch!”
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
