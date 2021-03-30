Lil Nas X Admits ‘MONTERO’ Backlash Takes Emotional Toll on Him

Instagram

While he appeared to be defiant in his previous responses to the criticism over the music video of his latest single, the ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker claims his ‘anxiety is higher than ever’ now.

Lil Nas X does have concerns after his “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” music video sparked backlash. Despite his seemingly defiant responses to the criticism, the rapper has now admitted that the whole controversy surrounding the clip and his “MONTERO”-inspired shoes has taken a toll on him emotionally.

“i’ll be honest all this backlash is putting an emotional toll on me,” so he tweeted on Monday, March 29. “i try to cover it with humor but it’s getting hard,” he confessed, before revealing, “my anxiety is higher than ever.”

Still, he included a promotion for his latest single as he concluded his tweet with, “and stream call me by your name on all platforms now!”

Lil Nas’ tweet was met with supportive messages from his fans and famous pals, including YouTube stars James Charles and Nikita Dragun.

Lil Nas came under fire following the release of the “MONTERO” music video on Friday, March 26. While many praised the clip’s prominent LGBT themes, others took issue with the overt sexuality and invocation of religious imagery.

Speaking with Genius, the Grammy-winning artist explained what it is he wanted to say with the provocative new song. “I was like, ‘It’s about time I say something out of pocket in a song,’ ” he said of the openly sexual lyrics in the song. “Let’s normalize having these f**king lines in songs, the same way somebody might talk about f**king a girl or f**king a guy.”





He added that the song’s title was inspired by 2017’s film “Call Me by Your Name” starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet. “That was one of the first gay films that I had watched, and I thought the theme was so dope of calling somebody by your own name,” he said. “The way everything is shot, the way the dialogue goes on, the way the background sounds are used, everything about it is so artsy.”





Lil Nas previously seemed to poke fun at the controversy over his “MONTERO” music video by posting a “bathroom of hell” edit version. The video’s title describes the scene that features bathroom stall as “MONTERO but ur in the bathroom of hell while lil nas is giving satan a lap dance in the other room.”