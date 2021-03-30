Lakers to start Andre Drummond at center over Marc Gasol?

The Lakers adding Andre Drummond was one of the biggest developments from the NBA buy-out market and according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Drummond is expected to be the starting center over Marc Gasol for Los Angeles moving forward.

This move should not come as too much of a surprise for anyone who has followed the Lakers this season. While Gasol has been the starting center, he has been playing less than 20 minutes per game and has looked limited in his ability to rebound. Drummond is considered one of the league’s top rebounders and should immediately help the Lakers improve in that area.

When asked if he had any lineup discussions with Drummond before signing him, Lakers coach Frank Vogel chose to not share any specifics while confirming that they had talked.

“I have talked to him personally,” Vogel said. “He’s really excited about this situation. I don’t want to go too far into the nature of those private conversations other than to say that he’s really excited — probably excited as we are. I think our team got a lot better.”

The Lakers are currently trying to maintain their position in the Western Conference standings as Anthony Davis and LeBron James attempt to come back from their respective injuries.