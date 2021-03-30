Lakers could buy out Marc Gasol?

You would think that Marc Gasol came from a laundromat with how washed he has looked this season. Now the Los Angeles Lakers might be trying to cut their losses on him.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that some rival executives speculate the Lakers could buy out the three-time All-Star big man.

Gasol, 36, is having a disappointing year with 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds a game as the Lakers’ starting center. Los Angeles just signed Andre Drummond, who will presumably supplant Gasol in the starting lineup. Montrezl Harrell can also play as a small ball 5, as can Anthony Davis whenever he returns from injury. That would appear to leave Gasol as the odd man out in the frontcourt rotation.

A buyout might not be too difficult, as Gasol is making just $2.6 million this season and $2.7 million next season. He also has an NBA championship ring already, meaning that he might not be too opposed to leaving the defending champion Lakers for more playing time elsewhere. We do know of one rival team that seems to be looking for more size.