Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Gets Into USC After Pushing Through ‘Most Excruciating Pain’

Taking to Instagram to share a video of her eldest daughter’s reaction to her college admission, the late basketball legend’s widow Vanessa Bryant admits she herself sheds ‘tears of joy.’

Kobe Bryant‘s eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, is now a member of the Trojan family. A little over a year after the tragic passing of the NBA star, his widow Vanessa Bryant proudly announced that their 18-year-old has been accepted into the University of Southern California.

On Tuesday, March 30, Vanessa gave fans a look into Natalia’s ecstatic reaction to the good news via Instagram. Sharing how hard Natalia worked for it, the 38-year-old applauded the teen in her post, “You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded.”

Admitting that she shed “tears of joy” over Natalia’s feat, Vanessa further expressed her belief that Kobe will also be proud of the teen. “I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it,” the mother of four gushed.

Vanessa also didn’t forget to mention Natalia’s late sister and her late daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore, who was also killed in a helicopter crash in early 2020 along with Kobe. She wrote, “I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn [heart emoji].”

Along with the proud message, Vanessa posted a video of Natalia jumping up and down in joy while excitingly shouting, “I got in! I got in! I got in!”. The soon-to-be college girl donned a gray sweatshirt with USC printed on. Before the video ended, someone behind the camera could be heard exclaiming, “This is insanity!”

Hours later, Vanessa posted another Instagram video that saw Natalia walking into a room decorated with USC hoodie, sweater, hat and balloons. In the caption, she wrote, “Congratulations Nani Banani!!!!!! If you wouldn’t have been accepted I would’ve had to have stabbed these balloons in the guest room and have thrown all this away. Thank goodness you got in.”

Vanessa further revealed that she got Natalia a pair of custom red shoes for her feat in getting into the USC. “I had these shoes custom made for @nataliabryant Daddy and Gigi are ALWAYS here. Forever and always Principessa. #USC #TROJAN #FIGHTON,” she noted.