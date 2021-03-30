Kirsten Dunst Debuts Baby Bump as She’s Expecting Baby No. 2

The ‘Interview with the Vampire’ actress is going to become a mother of two as she officially announces that she is pregnant with a new addition to her growing family.
AceShowbiz –
Kirsten Dunst has revealed she is pregnant with her second child on the cover of a glossy magazine.
The “Bring It On” actress dropped her baby news on the cover of the April edition of W Magazine in a photo shoot directed by her long-time collaborator, director Sofia Coppola. Dunst is already a mum to a son, Ennis, two, whom she shares with “Judas and the Black Messiah” actor Jesse Plemons.
Dunst shows off her baby bump in a custom Rodarte dress as she posed lying on her back on the carpet in the cover shoot by photographer Zoe Ghertner, which took place at a home in Beverly Hills.
Dunst joked about her spread saying, “Every shot was on the floor. I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’ I felt like Urkel.”
W’s Director’s Issue cover also features actresses Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones.
“All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go!” Fanning shared the magazine cover on her Instagram. “LOVED virtually getting together to lounge around in couture for @wmag and Sofia!! Sofia is such an instrumental person in my life and captures the feminine experience like no one else. Wish Rashida, Kirsten, and I could have been with each other, but one day soon.”
She was also ecstatic about “The Beguiled” co-star Kristen Dunst’s pregnancy as she concluded her post, “And Kiki’s got a baby in her tummy!!!!!!”