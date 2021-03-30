Kirsten Dunst Debuts Baby Bump as She’s Expecting Baby No. 2

Instagram

The ‘Interview with the Vampire’ actress is going to become a mother of two as she officially announces that she is pregnant with a new addition to her growing family.

AceShowbiz –

Kirsten Dunst has revealed she is pregnant with her second child on the cover of a glossy magazine.

The “Bring It On” actress dropped her baby news on the cover of the April edition of W Magazine in a photo shoot directed by her long-time collaborator, director Sofia Coppola. Dunst is already a mum to a son, Ennis, two, whom she shares with “Judas and the Black Messiah” actor Jesse Plemons.

Dunst shows off her baby bump in a custom Rodarte dress as she posed lying on her back on the carpet in the cover shoot by photographer Zoe Ghertner, which took place at a home in Beverly Hills.

Dunst joked about her spread saying, “Every shot was on the floor. I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’ I felt like Urkel.”

W’s Director’s Issue cover also features actresses Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones.

<br />

“All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go!” Fanning shared the magazine cover on her Instagram. “LOVED virtually getting together to lounge around in couture for @wmag and Sofia!! Sofia is such an instrumental person in my life and captures the feminine experience like no one else. Wish Rashida, Kirsten, and I could have been with each other, but one day soon.”

She was also ecstatic about “The Beguiled” co-star Kristen Dunst’s pregnancy as she concluded her post, “And Kiki’s got a baby in her tummy!!!!!!”