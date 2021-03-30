Kim Kardashian Receives Orgasm Candle and Double-Sided Vibrator From Gwyneth Paltrow

Instagram

In an Instagram Story post, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is seen unboxing an NSFW gift box which Gwyneth calls ‘Kim’s box of tricks,’ from the 48-year-old GOOP founder for her.

Gwyneth Paltrow has one of a kind gift for Kim Kardashian amid her divorce from Kanye West. In an Instagram Story post, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen unboxing an NSFW gift box from the 48-year-old GOOP founder for her.

The raunchy hampers, which Gwyneth called “Kim’s box of tricks,” included GOOP’s newly released double-sided vibrator and Necessaire’s Sex Gel. There was also a custom candle called “This Smells Like Kim’s Orgasm.”

“I’ve never been more excited honestly… for, the candle. Thank you Gwyneth, I love you. Thanks Goop,” Kim wrote over the video. The “Iron Man” actress echoed the sentiment as she regrammed Kim’s post and wrote back, “Love you more @KimKardashian.”

This arrives amid Kim’s divorce from Kanye. In a recent episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, the 40-year-old got candid about her marriage struggles with Kanye. “It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about [our] issues… I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, so I’m still gonna choose to not really talk about it here,” she explained in a confessional.

“I try to just support him. I don’t want to talk about it on camera. I just don’t want to talk about Kanye or anything,” the mother of four added.

Kim officially submitted the divorce papers on February 19. In the filing, she cited irreconcilable differences and listed the date of their separation as “TBD.” The daughter of Kris Jenner also requested for joint legal and physical custody of her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The TV personally additionally was reported to likely be keeping their $60 million Hidden Hills, California home following the divorce. “She has made her life there and it’s her kids’ main home. There was never a question – [She] was going to keep the home,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.