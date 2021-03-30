Kevin Gates Narrowly Escapes Injury in Scary Car Accident

WENN

The ‘Find You Again’ star is uninjured after he was involved in a scary traffic accident where his car was hit by another vehicle in an intersection in Los Angeles.

Rapper Kevin Gates has escaped unharmed after he was involved in a scary traffic accident in Los Angeles on Monday (29Mar21).

The “2 Phones” star was behind the wheel of his Lamborghini SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) at around 8pm local time when a woman in a Toyota Prius allegedly ran a red light and smashed into Gates’ ride, sending it spinning across the road.

In TMZ video footage shot in the aftermath of the crash, the rapper can be seen talking to the female from a distance while standing in the centre of the intersection.

Police were called to the scene, where they determined there were no injuries to report, and they subsequently helped the drivers exchange insurance information.

Gates has yet to comment on the incident.

The accident happened as he’s expecting his third child with wife Dreka. The couple announced the news in December 2020.

Dreka’s pregnancy came after the duo spent the year repairing their relationship which became strained following his jail stint.

“My relationship was severed when I went to prison, because I severed the relationship. I had a fear of having any weakness or being vulnerable,” he previously said in an interview.

“That’s why I made the song Find You Again. I had to learn to love her again after so long because I pushed her away. This is a burden that none of us want.”

“And it’s beautiful, because you realise and you appreciate qualities about a person that you might’ve overlooked at one time. It was like going through the dating phase again,” he continued. “It was like one of those movies, like 50 First Dates, but in a really romantic way. You gotta make this person fall in love with you again because they have no memory or recollection of who you were at that time. Because you’re a different person every time you come home, you grow.”