Kate Middleton’s Uncle Blasts Meghan Markle Over Crying Claims

During her bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex addressed false reports about her making Kate cry during a bridesmaid fitting due to the flower girl dresses.

A family member of Kate Middleton has jumped into the Duchess of Cambrige’s defense after Meghan Markle claimed in her interview with Oprah Winfrey that Kate made her cry before her royal wedding. In a new interview, Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, alluded that it was impossible for Kate to be mean to others.

“I’ve known Kate since she was born and she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. It’s just simply not in her nature,” Gary told The Mail on Sunday (via The Sun). “She’s even lovelier on the inside than on the outside. If anyone had a hissy fit, it must have been Meghan.”

Gary went on to say to the publication, “Kate would have been trying to make the peace.” He continued, “I would fight for Kate’s honor until the day I die. She is the most spectacular person I’ve ever met.”

During her bombshell sit-down with Oprah earlier this month, Meghan addressed reports about her making Kate cry during a bridesmaid fitting due to the flower girl dresses. Telling Oprah on “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special”, the former “Suits” actress said, “A few days before the wedding, [Kate] was upset about something–yes, the issue was correct, about the flower girl dresses–and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings.”

“I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else is doing, which was trying to be supportive knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot,” she went on to say.

Meanwhile, Kate remains silent about the matter. Royal reporter Katie Nicholl previously claimed that the wife of Prince William “was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying.” The reporter continued, “From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed,” adding that Kate was “not in a position to respond” to her sister-in-law’s claims.