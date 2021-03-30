Justin Fields runs 4.44-second 40-yard dash at Pro Day

Does the 40-yard dash still matter? If it does, Justin Fields may have just majorly boosted his draft stock, as the Ohio State quarterback ran a 4.44 at his Pro Day.

Assuming the time, which was reported by Albert Breer of The MMQB holds up, it would immediately give Fields one of the fastest 40-times ever recorded for a quarterback. For reference, Marcus Mariota ran a 4.52 at the Combine, which is one of the fastest times ever for the position (Michael Vick and Robert Griffin III hold the fastest official times at the Combine).

Of course, some critics have already noted that Fields’ time wasn’t officially at the Combine, but it’s still hard to imagine this fast of a time won’t help his draft stock significantly, as mobility is an increasingly necessary part of a modern quarterback’s game.

While Trevor Lawrence is the clear-cut top quarterback and will almost certainly end up being taken No. 1 overall by the Jaguars, there is no consensus on who the second-best quarterback in this draft class is, and with about a month to go until the draft, Fields just made a strong case for himself being taken by the New York Jets with the second pick in the draft.