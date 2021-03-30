Joel Edgerton to Join ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series as Uncle Owen Lars

Lucasfilm

Gearing up for its production, the Disney Plus series unveils Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson, Jr., Sung Kang, Benny Safdie, Moses Ingram and Simone Kessell among the cast ensemble.

AceShowbiz –

Actor Joel Edgerton is reprising his role as Uncle Owen Lars in the upcoming “Star Wars” spin-off series about Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“The Great Gatsby” star portrayed a younger version of the character in 2002’s “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones“, and its sequel, “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” in 2005, and now he’s signed up to return as Lars, the stepbrother of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, played in the prequel films and the planned “Obi-Wan” series by Hayden Christensen.

Bonnie Piesse, who previously appeared as Edgerton’s onscreen wife, Beru Lars, is also stepping back into the “Star Wars” Universe, while other new additions to the cast of the Disney+ show include Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Benny Safdie, Moses Ingram, Simone Kessell, and Indira Varma, whose involvement was announced earlier this month (March 2021).

Production on “Obi-Wan Kenobi“, starring Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi, is set to begin in April, with the story set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith”. Deborah Chow, who took charge of two season one episodes of “The Mandalorian“, will direct the new series.

McGregor and Chow will share their executive producer role with Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan and writer Joby Harold.

Back in October 2020, McGregor spilled a bit about the spin-off series during a Zoom appearance on “The Graham Norton Show”. While not revealing much, he stated at the time, “It’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. It’s not all me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good.”