Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Appear to Have Applied for Marriage License in Georgia

Nearly one year after announcing their engagement, ‘The Real’ host and the ‘Soul Survivor’ rapper spark speculations that they are likely to tie the knot before the end of 2021.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy (Young Jeezy) may be getting married soon. Nearly one year after making public their engagement, “The Real” co-host and the “Soul Survivor” rapper were unveiled to have applied for a marriage license in Georgia.

The 42-year-old and her fiance, as reported by TMZ, applied for the document at the Fulton County Court Clerk, Atlanta on Monday, March 29. They are likely to tie the knot before the end of 2021 since the license is only valid for six months in Georgia.

Jeezy and Jeannie began dating in November 2018 and went Instagram official with their romance in September 2019. The MC, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, finally proposed to his girlfriend on March 27, 2020.

Offering more details about the couple’s engagement was a representative of the “Dancing with the Stars” alum. “[They] were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What [she] didn’t know is that [he] was planning to propose,” the representative told PEOPLE in April. “Instead, [he] decided to bring Vietnam to [her] with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

In November the same year, Jeannie revealed to Access that she and her fiance would have two wedding ceremonies since they are coming from different backgrounds. “My mom being Vietnamese wants a very Vietnamese traditional wedding. She wants Jay, my fiance, to wear the Vietnamese garb and to do some of the Vietnamese practices like the tea ceremony,” she explained.

“I obviously want a fun throwdown with pizza afterward. I want to have a couple of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dances in our reception. So we’ve decided that we’re gonna have two weddings,” the TV host continued. “We’re gonna have one the way me and Jay want and then we’ll have one for Mama Mai, just cause if we don’t we’re gonna hear it for the rest of our lives.”