Japan’s factory output falls, hit by quake, chips shortage

TOKYO — Japan’s factory output fell in February as an earthquake and semiconductor shortage led to declines in the production of cars and electrical machinery, adding to worries for an economy struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s third-largest economy is expected to contract in the current quarter due to coronavirus-related curbs that were imposed from early January for Tokyo and other prefectures.

Official data released on Wednesday showed factory output shrank 2.1% from the previous month in February, dragged down by falls in production of cars, electrical machinery and information and communication equipment.

Disrupting production was a magnitude 7.3-earthquake off the coast of eastern Japan on Feb. 13, which damaged homes and businesses throughout the northern region.

“The semiconductor shortage and natural disasters pushed down output by quite a lot,” said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

“It will be hard for production to rebound,” said Sera. “If there is a recovery in production, the pace will likely be very gradual.”

The output fall was worse than a 1.2% decline expected by economists and followed the previous month’s sharp 4.3% gain.