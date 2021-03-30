Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui launches the country’s first ‘a-1’ rated security token By Cointelegraph

Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui launches the country’s first ‘a-1’ rated security token
Japan-based bank Sumitomo Mitsui (NYSE:) Trust Bank, or SMTB, has launched its first asset-backed securities token in partnership with Securitize on March 29.
The instrument is the first security token compliant with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA) to launch in the Japanese Market. The token has received an “a-1 rating” from Japanese rating agency, Rating and Investment Information, Inc, suggesting the product is very likely to fulfill its short-term obligations.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.