Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.16% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.16%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.24% or 54.0 points to trade at 1085.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) added 5.19% or 127.0 points to end at 2572.0 and Chiyoda Corp. (T:) was up 4.99% or 23.0 points to 484.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (T:), which fell 6.41% or 68.5 points to trade at 1000.5 at the close. KDDI Corp. (T:) declined 3.11% or 112.0 points to end at 3494.0 and Sumitomo Corp. (T:) was down 3.06% or 50.5 points to 1597.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2309 to 1269 and 155 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 23.12.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.05% or 0.03 to $61.53 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 0.02% or 0.01 to hit $64.93 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.76% or 13.00 to trade at $1701.60 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.36% to 110.17, while EUR/JPY rose 0.21% to 129.39.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 93.097.