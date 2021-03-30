Italy says talks with EU on Alitalia stalled, new plan needed By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia airplane before take-off from the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome



ROME (Reuters) – Italian Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday that negotiations with the European Commission over how to relaunch ailing carrier Alitalia were stalled and the government needed a new plan to keep the airline in business.

Brussels and Rome have been in talks since the beginning of this year over Italy’s plan to restructure the ailing airline through the launch of a new, state-owned company called ITA.

“Alitalia’s situation was assessed in the light of the stalled talks with the European Commission,” Giorgetti said in a statement after meeting Alitalia’s special commissioners.

“We therefore believe need a new plan of action is necessary… to allow the company to keep operating,” Giorgetti added, without saying what this plan might be.