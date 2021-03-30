Hyundai Motor to suspend South Korea production due to chip shortage By Reuters

It said there were supply problems with semiconductor parts for the front view camera system of its Kona sport utility vehicle (SUV) and power electric modules for the IONIQ 5.

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday it would suspend production at its Ulsan No.1 plant in South Korea from April 7-14 because of a shortage of semiconductor chips and supply issues with electrical components.

