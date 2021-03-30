Hugh Jackman Wiped Out While He Was Surfing

Hugh Jackman is enjoying his time in the sun.
The actor posted a cool video of him surfing on an electric surfboard, and he appeared to be doing just fine until he admitted he fell off the board just moments later.
“Video edited to right before I wiped out,” he captioned the clip on Instagram.
In the post, fans saw him gliding through the water and holding his hands up in excitement.
Jackman also posted another photo of the beautiful scenery around him and captioned it, “Ahhhhhhhhhh (repeat).”
The Greatest Showman star seems to be enjoying his break from Hollywood. He also hung out with Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and shared a video of them hitting the slopes.
“When world-renowned Olympic gold medalist and all-around awesome person @lindseyvonn says to ‘tuck’ … you ‘tuck,’” he jokingly captioned the clip.
It looks like Jackman is better at skiing than he is at surfboarding.
