Houston returns to Final Four with win over Oregon State

The Houston Cougars and Kelvin Sampson are returning to the Final Four.

Houston got out to an early lead against Oregon State in the Midwest Region on Monday and led 34-17 at the half. The Beavers were able to close the margin in the second half and even tied the game at 55 with under four minutes left. Houston held on for a 67-61 win.

The result means Houston is back in the Final Four for the first time since 1984, when Hakeem Olajuwon was the star of the team. Sampson is also back in the Final Four for the first time since 2002, when he led Oklahoma there.

What’s impressive is that Houston reached the Final Four despite losing Caleb Mills in December. They are 28-3 for the season, the No. 2 seed in the region, and going to the Final Four.

Houston got some nice fortune in their draw. The No. 1 seed, Illinois, lost in the second round to Loyola Chicago. Then Oregon State took care of the other two high seeds in Tennessee (5) and then Oklahoma State (4).

Sampson recognized how tough the Beavers were despite being a 12 seed.