Holiday Inn hotel to reopen for the first time since Melbourne’s coronavirus outbreak

The Holiday Inn hotel at the centre of the COVID-19 outbreak that forced Melbourne into a snap lockdown will reopen today.

9News can reveal the hotel will open its doors to around 30 Brisbane residents who failed to make the 6pm deadline into Victoria last night before the state slammed its borders shut to the city.

The residents were taken to the Park Royal Hotel following a lengthy delay on their plane.

They will be transferred to the Holiday Inn hotel at Melbourne Airport today, which is reopening for the first time since its notorious coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak led to 24 infections, with the hotel eventually shut down and residents evacuated, triggering the state to plunge into a five-day lockdown.

The Holiday Inn hotel will reopen its doors for the first time since Victoria’s coronavirus outbreak. (Nine)

COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria told 9News the revived hotel had undergone a number of works, including ventilation upgrades, and it had been been approved by the Chief Health Officer to “resume quarantine activities”.

Victoria declared Greater Brisbane a “red zone” under its travel permit system earlier this week, meaning returning Victorian residents must self-isolate for 14 days.

Others who have been in the Greater Brisbane area have been locked out of the state and cannot enter without an exemption.