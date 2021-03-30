Heather Thomson Refuses to Film Season 13 Following Leah McSweeney Fight

Instagram

Heather Thomson may not appear much in season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York City“. According to a new report, Heather has stopped filming as she’s feuding with co-star Leah McSweeney.

“Heather’s popular history with the old cast and the excitement about new cast member Eboni Williams prompted production to maneuver her return,” a source claims to Us Weekly. The source also shares that Ramona Singer invited the 50-year-old fashion designer to the Hamptons for the weekend during production.

That was when Heather and Leah were involved in a verbal fight. “Shortly after she arrived, Leah [McSweeney] and Heather butt heads. Their exchanges got messy and included some name-calling,” the insider details. Heather allegedly “was stunned” over the fight as she “had minimal interaction” with Leah before season 13.

“Heather could see Leah was acting up for the cameras and using behavior she considered demeaning and exploitative and frankly, crossed a line,” says the source. “Heather wanted no part of Leah so after she left that weekend Heather had no interest in continuing the season at all and stopped filming.”

The tension between Heather and Leah was hinted in season 13 trailer which Bravo released earlier this month. The video saw Leah calling Heather a “Karen” for an unknown reason.

In addition to that, the clip saw Eboni calling out fellow Housewife Ramona for her comment on her housekeeper. She confronted Ramona for referring to her employees for her party as “the help,” saying, “The ‘help’ comment was a little triggering for me.” To that, Ramona fired back, “Here’s to ‘hospitality assistance.’ ”

Elsewhere in the teaser, Eboni bragged about being the most educated person among other Housewives. “I have more education frankly than anybody at this table,” so the lawyer said. “Don’t come into my house and tell me I dont have an education,” Luann de Lesseps snapped at Eboni who responded, “I can leave your house Lu!”