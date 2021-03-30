Harmony Upgrade Enables Two More Cross-Chain Functions By CoinQuora

Harmony Upgrade Enables Two More Cross-Chain Functions
- Harmony upgraded bridge.harmony.one to enable two more cross-chain functions.
- The upgrade includes BNB from BSC to Harmony and ONE from Harmony to BSC.
- Harmony-Binance bridge connects with smart routing.
In a tweet post by Harmony, the upgraded bridge.harmony.one enables two more cross-chain finance functions. First, the BNB from BSC to Harmony protocol, and the second is ONE from Harmony to BSC.
Furthermore, the Harmony-Binance bridge connects with smart routing and with Binance as its trading partner with over 100 BNB assets on this cross-chain decentralized exchange.
Best of all, any external validator can participate by fulfilling bridge transactions. Transferring tokens from Harmony to Binance is done by locking tokens on Harmony Chain via a smart contract, at which point the same number of tokens are minted on
This article was first published on coinquora.com
