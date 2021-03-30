Harmony Upgrade Enables Two More Cross-Chain Functions By CoinQuora

  • Harmony upgraded bridge.harmony.one to enable two more cross-chain functions.
  • The upgrade includes BNB from BSC to Harmony and ONE from Harmony to BSC.
  • Harmony-Binance bridge connects with smart routing.

In a tweet post by Harmony, the upgraded bridge.harmony.one enables two more cross-chain finance functions. First, the BNB from BSC to Harmony protocol, and the second is ONE from Harmony to BSC.

Furthermore, the Harmony-Binance bridge connects with smart routing and with Binance as its trading partner with over 100 BNB assets on this cross-chain decentralized exchange.

Best of all, any external validator can participate by fulfilling bridge transactions. Transferring tokens from Harmony to Binance is done by locking tokens on Harmony Chain via a smart contract, at which point the same number of tokens are minted on

