Harmony Upgrade Enables Two More Cross-Chain Functions By CoinQuora



Harmony Upgrade Enables Two More Cross-Chain Functions



Harmony upgraded bridge.harmony.one to enable two more cross-chain functions.

The upgrade includes BNB from BSC to Harmony and ONE from Harmony to BSC.

Harmony-Binance bridge connects with smart routing.

In a tweet post by Harmony, the upgraded bridge.harmony.one enables two more cross-chain finance functions. First, the BNB from BSC to Harmony protocol, and the second is ONE from Harmony to BSC.

Furthermore, the Harmony-Binance bridge connects with smart routing and with Binance as its trading partner with over 100 BNB assets on this cross-chain decentralized exchange.

Best of all, any external validator can participate by fulfilling bridge transactions. Transferring tokens from Harmony to Binance is done by locking tokens on Harmony Chain via a smart contract, at which point the same number of tokens are minted on

This article was first published on coinquora.com

