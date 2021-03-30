Hailey Bieber’s Matching Tattoo With Justin Bieber

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Well, according to People, Justin’s wife Hailey revealed on her Instagram Story yesterday that she got a matching tat — same peach, different place.


@haileybieber / Instagram

As with Justin’s neck tat, Hailey’s fresh ink was done up by famed Los Angeles tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Anyway, stream Justice. It’s good!

