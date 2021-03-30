Gonzaga reaches Final 4 with dominant win over USC

Gonzaga made easy work of USC Tuesday night as the Bulldogs continue their incredibly dominant season.

The Zags led the Trojans by 19 at the half and won by the same margin, 85-66, to win the West Region. They never trailed in the game and led by as many as 24 to earn the program’s second trip to the Final Four.

Gonzaga got 23 points from Drew Timme and 18 each from Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs in the victory. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the field for the game (33-for-66).

USC was as impressive as Gonzaga through its first three games of the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans outscored their opponents (Drake, Kansas and Oregon) by a margin of 18 points per game. But Gonzaga held them to 38.7 percent shooting from the field.

Gonzaga has now won each of its four tournament games by a margin of 24 points. The Bulldogs are also 30-0 and on track to rank as the most dominant team Ken Pom’s website has covered.