Girl injured after driver allegedly travelled through red light in Liverpool, Sydney’s south-west

A 10-year-old girl has been injured after being allegedly hit by a driver who went through a red light in Sydney’s south-west.

Police were told the girl was crossing Hoxton Park Road at traffic lights about 7.15pm yesterday in Liverpool, when she was hit by a car believed to be a black Audi SUV near Gill Avenue, and knocked onto the road.

“Police were told a 10-year-old girl was crossing the road at traffic lights, when she was hit by a vehicle and knocked onto the roadway,” a NSW Police statement read.

“It is alleged the driver had travelled through the intersection against a red light.”

The driver did not stop to assist the girl and continued to drive away west along Hoxton Park Road.

The girl was taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital in a stable condition with possible leg and hip injuries.

Liverpool City Police Area Command officers have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.