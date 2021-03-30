get the COVID vaccine By Reuters







LONDON (Reuters) – Actor and comedian Lenny Henry and other prominent figures on Tuesday urged Black Britons to take the COVID-19 vaccine after figures showed a big lag in those from Britain’s Black community having the shot compared to the rest of the population.

“While other communities are rushing to get the vaccine and millions have already been vaccinated, some Black people in our community are being more cautious,” Henry said.

“You have legitimate worries and concerns, we hear that. We know change needs to happen and that it’s hard to trust some institutions and authorities.

“But we’re asking you to trust the facts about the vaccine from our own professors, doctors, scientists involved in the vaccine’s development, GPs, not just in the UK but across the world including the Caribbean and Africa.”