George R.R. Martin Is Working On A Game Of Thrones Play

“Game of Thrones” is coming to Broadway!
George R.R. Martin, author of the best-selling book, is reportedly developing a play of the fantasy drama series that will be shown on Broadway, in the West End, and in Australia.
Although no characters have officially been confirmed for the play, Ned Stark, Jaime Lannister, Lyanna Stark, Lord Robert Baratheon, Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, Prince Oberyn Martell, and Ser Barristan Selmy are expected to return.
The project will be about the 10-day Great Tourney in Westeros, which is “considered the biggest competition event in Westeros history,” per The Hollywood Reporter.
“The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery,” the play’s official description read.
“Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now,” it continued.
Although this is very exciting, fans should not expect Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Arya Stark or any characters who were alive during the tournament to be in the play.
In fact, the story is set 16 years before the start of the Game of Thrones series.
“The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace,” Martin said in a statement, per THR. “Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring.”
“It is a tourney [often referenced in] HBO’s Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire,” he continued. “And now, at last, we can tell the whole story … on the stage.”
I can’t wait! The play will premiere in 2023.
