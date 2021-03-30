‘Game of Throne’ Author Confirms Broadway Adaptation

HBO

George R.R. Martin teams up with renowned theater producers for the upcoming stage play adaptation which aims for the Great White Way, West End, and Australia.

“Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin has confirmed reports he’s developing a stage production of his books, which will transport fans back to the classic story.

Martin has teamed up with producers Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, and writer Duncan MacMillan to bring his fantasy tale to the stage, with Dominic Cooke, the former artistic director at London’s Royal Court Theatre, set to oversee the project.

“The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace,” the author says in a statement. “Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring.”

“It is a tourney oft referred during HBO’s Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire… and now, at last, we can tell the whole story… on the stage.”

“An amazing team has been assembled to tell the tale, starting with producers Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and Jonathan Sanford. Their knowledge and love of my world and characters has impressed me from the very first, and their plans for this production blew me away since the first time we met. Dominic Cooke, our director, is a former Artistic Director of London’s Royal Court Theatre, who brought Shakespeare’s dramas of the War of the Roses to television, and our playwright, Duncan Macmillan, has previously adapted George Orwell and Henrik Ibsen, among others.”

“Working with them has been a treat, and I am eager for our collaboration to resume. Our dream is to bring Westeros to Broadway, to the West End, to Australia… and eventually, to a stage near you. It ought to be spectacular.”

The play, featuring many of the well-known characters from the “Game of Thrones” series, will hit Broadway in 2023, ahead of runs in the West End and Australia.