Future Super Bowls to fall on Presidents Day Sundays?

Barring a surprising development, NFL owners will soon vote to approve expanding the regular season to 17 games, which will delay the completion of playoff tournaments and set Super Bowl dates back by one week. For example, Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles will be moved from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13 next year because the NFL is not adding a second bye week to the schedule.

As Mark Maske of the Washington Post noted, this change that had been rumored for years brings a bonus for football fans around the country: Future Super Bowl contests occurring on Presidents Day Sundays and over three-day weekends.