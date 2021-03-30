Flight carrying Jazz makes emergency landing after hitting birds

The Utah Jazz smashed the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-75 on Monday night at Vivint Arena and were prepared to take a charter flight for Wednesday’s game at the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday afternoon when things nearly went horribly wrong.

As Spencer Burt explained for Fox 13 Now, the flight carrying the Jazz from Salt Lake City International Airport had to make an emergency landing back at the airport after it struck a flock of birds. Burt added that the left engine was shut down, but the pilot successfully guided the Boeing 757 back to the airport without a significant incident. It’s believed nobody was injured.

“As the aircraft was taking off it hit a flock of birds. The left engine was shut down, the pilot declared an emergency in return to Salt Lake International Airport,” Delta officials confirmed in a statement shared by TMZ Sports. “Aircraft landed without incident and was able to taxi back.”

Wednesday’s matchup between Utah and Memphis remains on for Wednesday as of late Tuesday afternoon. Delta is working to get the Jazz another plane for the flight.

Multiple Utah players reacted to the experience via Twitter: