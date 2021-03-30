Five NFL players in line for massive contract extensions

The Las Vegas Raiders just became the first team to lock up their first-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft. Reports indicate that Kolton Miller has agreed to an extension worth a whopping $18 million annually.

According to Miller’s reps at Octagon, this makes him the fifth highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL. It also comes after Trent Williams signed the most-lucrative contract for an offensive lineman in the history of the league earlier in March.

Those selected in the 2018 NFL Draft are eligible for an extension for the first time in their careers this offseason. It is somewhat surprising Kolton Miller was able to be the first player from the class to land an eye-opening contract extension.

A top-15 pick of the Raiders from UCLA, Miller has started all 46 games in which he’s appeared since joining the NFL. He’s only missed two games during that span. According to Pro Football Focus, Miller graded out as the 33rd-best offensive tackle in the league last season.

Even then, he did anchor an offensive line that yielded only 26 sacks of Derek Carr last season. There’s something to be said about metrics. Tape and performance are two other aspects. The Raiders feel they have a franchise left tackle, and they paid Kolton Miller like it.

Below, we look at five other players from the 2018 NFL Draft who could be in line for massive contract extensions ahead of the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Quenton Nelson, guard, Indianapolis Colts