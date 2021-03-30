Enjin and Decentraland By DailyCoin

Technical Analysis: Enjin and Decentraland
The latest price movements and possible scenarios for Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Decentraland (MANA).
ENJIN Technical Analysis
Most Likely Scenario: Bullish
- Uptrend / Higher Highs & Lows.
- Broken the bullish flag pattern.
- The 2.4000 USDT level holds the price from a move to the downside.
Least Likely Scenario: Bearish
- Potential Bearish Flag formation.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- Break and close below the 1.9650 USDT, the bullish scenario will be invalidated
Decentraland (MANA) Technical Analysis
Most Likely Scenario: Bullish
- Price faced strong resistance around the 1.1813 USDT level.
- A lower correction is expected.
- Buyers might ride the trend again around the 1.0058 USDT level.
Least Likely Scenario: Bearish
- The expected correction might turn to be a bearish channel.
- The potential of a Double Top formation.
- A break and close below the 0.8008 USDT level will invalid our bullish scenario.
