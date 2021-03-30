Elderly woman dies following Sydney house fire

A woman in her 80s has died following a house fire in Sydney’s south west.

Just before 5pm yesterday emergency services were called to a home in Campsie following reports of a house fire.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman died at the scene.

Two teenage boys – aged 14 and 16 – were evacuated from the home and were treated by paramedics.

Officers from Campsie Police Area Command remain at the scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.