Egypt’s Sisi says response will be felt if water supply affected by dam By Reuters

© Reuters. Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday that there would be severe regional consequences if Egypt’s water supply was impacted by a giant hydropower dam being built by Ethiopia.
“I’m not threatening anyone here, our dialogue is always reasonable and rational,” Sisi said in a response to a question about any risk to Egypt.
“I say once again no one can take a drop from Egypt’s water and if it happens there will be inconceivable instability in the region.”
