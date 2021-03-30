Easter long weekend 2021: When do double demerits apply and what does it mean for you?

Double demerit schemes are in play for some states and territories, with police looking to hammer home the importance of safe driving and to reduce road fatalities.

Here’s what you need to know depending on where you live.

Penalties will apply for poor driver behaviour, however the consequences will vary across different states and territories. (9News)

The double demerit point scheme begins 12am on April 1 to 11:59pm April 5, and applies for the following types of offences:

Illegal use of mobile phones

Australian Capital Territory

The ACT’s double demerit period is the same as NSW, covering 11:59pm April 1 to 11:59pm April 5.

During this period, all speeding, seatbelt, and mobile phone offences attract double demerit points, as does riding without a helmet.

All other traffic offences will incur one additional demerit point.

A double demerit system applies all year round in Queensland, not specifically for public holidays.

People who repeatedly commit specific offences will receive double demerit points for the second or subsequent offence, if the later offence was committed within 12 months of an earlier offence.

Victoria, South Australia, Northern Territory and Tasmania

Victoria, South Australia the Northern Territory and Tasmania do not have a double demerits scheme.

However, this should not equal a lack of precaution.