Donald Faison Cast As Professor Utonium Powerpuff Reboot

Clueless, Scrubs, Powerpuff…Donald Faison DOES NOT MISS!

Earlier this month, it was announced that The Powerpuff Girls reboot at the CW — which is now titled Powerpuff — cast its three leads: Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup:


@chloebennet @dovecameron @yanaperrault / Via Instagram

Sugar and spice and everything nice!

Well, earlier today, the actor playing Professor Utonium was announced…

…and it’s none other than DONALD FAISON!


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

You may know Donald from an indie teen movie by the name of Clueless or an under-the-radar medical comedy by the name of Scrubs or, my personal favorite, a classic heist film by the name of Big Fat Liar.

Like, when I heard this news, this was my initial reaction:

However they were not, in fact, jeepin’! But telling the TRUTH! Similar to Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, Professor Utonium has a tad bit of a grittier role in the reboot:


@donald_aision / Via instagram.com, Cartoon Network

According to Variety: “Faison’s Professor Utonium is described as quirky, debonair, and a pinch narcissistic. He is a scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab. Staring down a midlife crisis, he is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters.”


I was already pumped for this, and now I’m pumped x 100! Stay tuned for more casting news and premiere dates.


NBC

Until then, I shall wait with bated breath.

