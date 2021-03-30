Donald Faison Cast As Professor Utonium Powerpuff Reboot

Clueless, Scrubs, Powerpuff…Donald Faison DOES NOT MISS!
Earlier this month, it was announced that The Powerpuff Girls reboot at the CW — which is now titled Powerpuff — cast its three leads: Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup:
Well, earlier today, the actor playing Professor Utonium was announced…
…and it’s none other than DONALD FAISON!
Like, when I heard this news, this was my initial reaction:
However they were not, in fact, jeepin’! But telling the TRUTH! Similar to Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, Professor Utonium has a tad bit of a grittier role in the reboot:
I was already pumped for this, and now I’m pumped x 100! Stay tuned for more casting news and premiere dates.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!