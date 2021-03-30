Dominic West Confirmed to Play Prince Charles for Final Seasons of ‘The Crown’

WENN

The former cast member of ‘The Affair’ has been confirmed by Josh O’Connor to portray the heir to the British throne in the upcoming two seasons of the royal drama series.

Dominic West will portray Prince Charles in the final two seasons of “The Crown“, according to his predecessor.

West was previously linked to the royal role but now Josh O’Connor, who won a 2021 Golden Globe and Critics Choice award for his portrayal of Charles on the show, has confirmed he’ll be passing the baton to “The Affair” star.

“It’s lovely to come away and go, ‘Great. Now hand it over to Dominic West,’ ” Josh tells GQ while laughing off any suggestion he’ll be handing out advice to his successor.

“If Dominic West came to me asking me for advice, I’d laugh him off,” Josh explains. “I’d be like, ‘Dom! You’re Dominic West!'”

Netflix bosses have yet to confirm that West will play Charles but, if O’Connor’s announcement is correct, the “300” actor will be joining Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip in the drama.

The previous season focused on Prince Charles’ tumultuous relationship with Princess Diana who’s portrayed by Emma Corrin.

The actress won the coveted Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Television Awards while her counterpart grabbed Best Actor in a Drama Series at the same two prestigious prize-giving events.

As Josh O’Connor is expected to pass the mantle to Dominic West for the new season, it’s still unclear if Emma Corrin will be returning for the next installment.