Dollar hits new one-year high to yen on U.S. pandemic recovery optimism

TOKYO — The dollar rose to a fresh

one-year high versus the yen and traded near multi-month peaks

with other rivals on Wednesday as investors bet that massive

fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the U.S.

lead a global pandemic recovery.

President Joe Biden is set to outline later on Wednesday how

he intends to pay for a $3-$4 trillion infrastructure plan,

after earlier this week saying 90% of adult Americans would be

eligible for vaccination by April 19.

The dollar index held above 93 after surging as high

as 93.357 on Tuesday. It has climbed from close to 90 at the

start of March, on course for its best month since 2016.

The greenback set a fresh one-year top of 110.48 yen

early in Wednesday’s Asian session, and hovered near Tuesday’s

almost five-month high of $1.1711 per euro.

“U.S. economic outperformance can continue to underpin the

USD in the near term,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency

strategist Carol Kong wrote in a client note.

“JPY will be driven by the general USD strengthening trend,”

potentially rising to 113 by year-end, she said.

The dollar was also supported from a spike in U.S. bond

yields, which make the currency more attractive as an

investment.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note

jumped to a one-year high of 1.776% on Tuesday.

Investors will watch closely monthly U.S. nonfarm payrolls

data on Friday, with Federal Reserve policymakers so far citing

slack in the jobs market for their continued lower-for-longer

stance on interest rates, which has boosted the growth outlook

but also stoked worries about inflation.

Data overnight showed U.S. consumer confidence soared this

month to the highest since the start of the pandemic, supporting

views that economic growth will accelerate in the coming months,

driven by more fiscal stimulus and an improving public health

situation.

Australia’s dollar edged up to $0.7608, consolidating

after its drop to $0.7564 last week, the lowest level seen this

year.

The Chinese yuan traded around 6.57 per dollar in the

offshore market, from the weakest since November at 6.5838,

touched on both Monday and Tuesday.

Bitcoin traded just below $59,000, trying to close the

distance to the record peak at $61,781.83 set earlier this

month.

PayPal Holdings said Tuesday it launched a

“Checkout with Crypto” service, which will allow U.S. users to

use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay online merchants

globally.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 042 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1722 $1.1716 +0.06% -4.05% +1.1726 +1.1714

Dollar/Yen 110.6050 110.3400 +0.25% +7.09% +110.6070 +110.4500

Euro/Yen 129.65 129.28 +0.29% +2.15% +129.6500 +129.2600

Dollar/Swiss 0.9428 0.9419 +0.06% +6.53% +0.9428 +0.9425

Sterling/Dollar 1.3740 1.3742 +0.03% +0.61% +1.3747 +1.3738

Dollar/Canadian 1.2614 1.2629 -0.11% -0.93% +1.2628 +1.2615

Aussie/Dollar 0.7611 0.7597 +0.20% -1.05% +0.7615 +0.7595

NZ 0.6988 0.6983 +0.11% -2.65% +0.6995 +0.6983

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

