Dollar hits new one-year high to yen on U.S. pandemic recovery optimism

TOKYO — The dollar rose to a fresh

one-year high versus the yen and traded near multi-month peaks

with other rivals on Wednesday as investors bet that massive

fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the U.S.

lead a global pandemic recovery.

President Joe Biden is set to outline later on Wednesday how

he intends to pay for a $3-$4 trillion infrastructure plan,

after earlier this week saying 90% of adult Americans would be

eligible for vaccination by April 19.

The dollar index held above 93 after surging as high

as 93.357 on Tuesday. It has climbed from close to 90 at the

start of March, on course for its best month since 2016.

The greenback set a fresh one-year top of 110.48 yen

early in Wednesday’s Asian session, and hovered near Tuesday’s

almost five-month high of $1.1711 per euro.

“U.S. economic outperformance can continue to underpin the

USD in the near term,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency

strategist Carol Kong wrote in a client note.

“JPY will be driven by the general USD strengthening trend,”

potentially rising to 113 by year-end, she said.

The dollar was also supported from a spike in U.S. bond

yields, which make the currency more attractive as an

investment.