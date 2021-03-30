Home Business Dollar hits 1-year high versus yen as inflation worries lift yields

Dollar hits 1-year high versus yen as inflation worries lift yields

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

TOKYO — The dollar climbed to a one-year

high against the yen on Tuesday amid a spike in Treasury

yields, as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus in the

U.S. stoked inflation concerns.

The safe-haven greenback also found support as investors

worried about the potential fallout from the collapse of a hedge

fund, identified as Archegos Capital, although those jitters had

eased as the Asian trading day got under way.

The dollar rose to a cusp of 110 yen in Asia, a level not

seen since March of last year. It’s on track for the best month

since late 2016, with the end of Japan’s fiscal year this month

driving up dollar demand as companies seek to square their

books.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose as high

as 1.7450% in Asia, approaching the 14-month high of 1.7540%

touched earlier this month. The five-year note’s yield

pushed as high as 0.9170% for the first time since

March of last year.

Higher yields make a currency more attractive as an

investment.

That climb in the shorter-dated yield will keep the dollar’s

upward momentum going, according to Chris Weston, the head of

research at Pepperstone Markets Ltd, a foreign exchange broker

based in Melbourne.

“The USD has moved into a different realm as an investment

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

destination,” he wrote in a client note.

The euro languished near the 4-1/2-month low of

$1.1763 reached on Monday, on course to fall by the most this

month since mid-2019.

Tougher coronavirus curbs in France and Germany have dimmed

the short-term outlook for the European economy, while a

widening spread between U.S. and German bond yields are adding

pressure on the single currency.

The dollar index, also known by the code DXY, hovered

near a 4-1/2-month high of 92.964 reached on Monday.

“A break of 93.0 is just a matter of time,” Westpac

strategists wrote in a report.

“There’s few signs the DXY’s rally has run its course,

opening the door to a test of the 2020 Q3 highs of 94.50 for a

stretch target.”

The monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report will be closely

watched at the end of this week, with Federal Reserve

policymakers so far citing slack in the labor market for their

continued lower-for-longer stance on interest rates.

“In a week when the market is feeling so optimistic about

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

the forthcoming payrolls release, it seems very likely that the

greenback will find strong support,” Rabobank currency

strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report.

However, “the market is in danger of pricing in too much

inflation risk,” meaning “we see scope for the USD to soften in

the months ahead,” the report said.

President Joe Biden will outline on Wednesday how he would

pay for a $3 trillion to $4 trillion plan to tackle America’s

infrastructure needs.

Biden said 90% of U.S. adults would be eligible for

vaccination by April 19, and 90% of Americans would have a

vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by

then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in

people’s arms amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin pushed back above

$58,000 overnight after Visa Inc said it would allow the

use of cryptocurrencies to settle transactions on its payment

network, in the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

currencies on both Wall Street and Main Street.

The token last traded around $57,000, continuing its

recovery from a trough of $50,360 last week. It set a record

high at $61,781.83 earlier this month.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 420 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1762 $1.1767 -0.04% -3.73% +1.1778 +1.1761

Dollar/Yen 109.9620 109.8300 +0.14% +6.48% +109.9770 +109.8200

Euro/Yen 129.35 129.20 +0.12% +1.91% +129.4600 +129.1800

Dollar/Swiss 0.9396 0.9394 +0.03% +6.21% +0.9397 +0.9389

Sterling/Dollar 1.3772 1.3760 +0.10% +0.82% +1.3779 +1.3760

Dollar/Canadian 1.2589 1.2590 +0.01% -1.12% +1.2598 +1.2583

Aussie/Dollar 0.7651 0.7632 +0.29% -0.50% +0.7663 +0.7630

NZ 0.7024 0.7001 +0.34% -2.18% +0.7032 +0.6997

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim

Coghill)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLES

©