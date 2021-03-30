Dollar hits 1-year high versus yen as inflation worries lift yields

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar climbed to a one-year

high against the yen on Tuesday amid a spike in Treasury

yields, as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus in the

U.S. stoked inflation concerns.

The safe-haven greenback also found support as investors

worried about the potential fallout from the collapse of a hedge

fund, identified as Archegos Capital, although those jitters had

eased as the Asian trading day got under way.

The dollar rose to a cusp of 110 yen in Asia, a level not

seen since March of last year. It’s on track for the best month

since late 2016, with the end of Japan’s fiscal year this month

driving up dollar demand as companies seek to square their

books.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose as high

as 1.7450% in Asia, approaching the 14-month high of 1.7540%

touched earlier this month. The five-year note’s yield

pushed as high as 0.9170% for the first time since

March of last year.

Higher yields make a currency more attractive as an

investment.

That climb in the shorter-dated yield will keep the dollar’s

upward momentum going, according to Chris Weston, the head of

research at Pepperstone Markets Ltd, a foreign exchange broker

based in Melbourne.

“The USD has moved into a different realm as an investment