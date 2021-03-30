Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.07% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which rose 2.98% or 425 points to trade at 14675 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 2.30% or 28.0 points to end at 1245.0 and ISS A/S (CSE:) was up 1.71% or 2.00 points to 119.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which fell 3.21% or 16.4 points to trade at 494.0 at the close. Coloplast A/S (CSE:) declined 1.86% or 18.0 points to end at 950.2 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was down 1.40% or 14.20 points to 998.80.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 81 to 55 and 17 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 1.45% or 0.89 to $60.67 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.99% or 0.64 to hit $64.28 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 1.82% or 31.20 to trade at $1683.40 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.36% to 6.3424, while EUR/DKK rose 0.05% to 7.4374.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.34% at 93.270.